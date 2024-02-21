Christie Brinkley Strips Down to Her Bra as She Celebrates 70th Birthday

Christie Brinkley said she is “finally happy” with herself while celebrating her 70th birthday.

The iconic supermodel marked the joyous occasion by stripping down to her bra and displaying her toned abs for an Instagram photo posted on Tuesday, February 20.

“Looking in the mirror on my 70th Birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back back at me,” she began in a poem.

“I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding,” she continued. “I’ve put this body thru it, I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed, in my heart and soul I’m home.”

Related: Hottest Celebs Over 40 Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez and other celebrities who are still sexy over 40

She finished off the missive by writing, “It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy! Happy Birthday Indeed!”

Family members and fans sent plenty of birthday wishes in the comments section, including Brinkley’s daughter Sailor, who called her mom a “cutie.” Son Jack, meanwhile, responded, “What a rockstar.”

Legendary All My Children actress Susan Lucci commented, “Happy Birthday, Beautiful!!!🎂🎂🎂💞💞💞🥳🥳🥳,” while singer Meghan Trainor added, “A true inspiration to women of all ages!!! Stunning.”

Brinkley has been celebrating her 70th birthday all month. She previously posted a photo wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with another inspirational poem.

“This is 70, and you’ve nothing to fear, Because you can make it your very own favorite year! It’s up to you, it’s in your power To choose to celebrate, instead of cower,” she wrote. “You know what to do, Exercise and eat right, use your sunblock and don’t sit under overhead lights! Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don’t forget to pack your dentures. Seriously, laugh and love with all your might …and I promise you 70 will be alright!”

Brinkley rose to fame in 1979 with the first of an unprecedented three consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue covers. She spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl and has appeared on over 500 magazine covers, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Glamour.

Brinkley has been married four times: to Jean-François Allaux from 1973 to 1981, to Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994, to Richard Taubman from 1994 to 1995 and to Peter Halsey Cook from 1996 to 2008.

Related: Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids: Photos The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! These celebrity parents all share striking similarities — and features! — with their cute kids.

Brinkley shares daughter Alexa Ray, 38, with Joel, Jack, 28, with Taubman and Sailor, 25, with Cook.

In August 2019, Brinkley was announced as one of the celebrities to compete on the 28th season of Dancing With the Stars. However, before the premiere, she suffered injuries to her wrist and arm that required emergency surgery. As a result, her daughter Sailor replaced her for the season.

Sailor is following in her mom’s footsteps as a model. Alexa is a singer like her father, and Jack is an entrepreneur and launched a ride-sharing service in 2019.

Last year, Brinkley told Us Weekly exclusively how proud she was of her children.

“They’ve got pretty good heads on their shoulders and they know what to do,” she said in November 2023.

Now that Brinkley’s children are adults, she says she loves learning from them.

“I find that they open up horizons for me all the time, and I love that about staying connected with my kids,” she gushed to Us. “I think it keeps me feeling invigorated and interested and excited about everything around me. So, there’s a real energy exchange there that’s just a beautiful thing.”