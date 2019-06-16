Christina Anstead wished her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, a happy Father’s Day, while on a babymoon in Sedona, Arizona, with her husband, Ant Anstead, on Sunday, June 16.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there,” the Christina on the Coast star, 35, captioned an Instagram photo of her dad hugging her at her December wedding to the Wheeler Dealers star, 40.

“Dad thank you for always pushing me to try my hardest and introducing me to my love of travel – Carly and I are grateful for you and mom,” she wrote. “Ant thank you for being an amazing step dad to my kids, all our children are so lucky to have you! Happy Father’s Day to Tarek who Taylor and Brayden love and adore. To all the Dads out there – enjoy your day!”

Christina, who is expecting her first child with Ant, shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with El Moussa, who she divorced in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Her shout-out to her ex comes days after her Flip or Flop costar admitted in an interview on RuPaul that he “wasn’t expecting” their marriage to end.

“It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it,” El Moussa, 37, told RuPaul, 58, on Thursday, June 13. “I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

“It was my first marriage,” he continued. “So, we met when we were young. I was 24, she was 22. And then the day we met, we pretty much connected right away and, you know, we built a life together.”

When asked if he would consider walking down the aisle again, El Moussa admitted, “if someone had asked me that question a few months ago, I would have said no,” but he added that he has “hope” he will find love again.

Christina, meanwhile, is eagerly anticipating the birth of her first child with Ant, who also has two kids, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.

The couple are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Sedona before the arrival of their baby boy in September.

El Moussa accidentally revealed the baby’s gender to TMZ in April, telling the website that he was “excited for her new chapter in life.”

