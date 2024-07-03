Christina Applegate is making a wishlist of things she would like to do amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” Applegate, 52, wrote via X on Wednesday, July 3. “I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

This isn’t the first time Applegate has mentioned Oscar winner MacLaine, 90, as a dream collaborator.

“I wish I could work with Shirley MacLaine. That’s all,” she posted on social media last month. “Woke up and that dream I have had for my whole life, washed over me. And I wept for a minute. And I’m sure I will again. Oh and Shirley, I don’t have your number anymore so.”

(One connection Applegate and MacLaine share: Back in 2005, Applegate performed the lead role of Charity in a Broadway production of the musical Sweet Charity; MacLaine played the same part in the classic 1969 film.)

Applegate’s insight into what she would like to manifest for herself comes nearly three years after she announced she was diagnosed with MS.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” Applegate confirmed via X in August 2021. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

The actress has since used her platform to document the obstacles she faces as someone with a chronic illness. Applegate recently launched her “MeSsy” podcast as a way for her and cohost Jamie-Lynn Sigler to address the ups and downs they both face with their MS.

“Just some thoughts. When we hold in feelings of despair we give those feelings incredible power. Why Jamie and I have our podcast is to air those feelings,” Applegate explained via social media in June. “Raw, honest and triggering. And by just sharing we free ourselves. Never feel alone. There is always an ear somewhere. Love you.”

Applegate revealed in a June episode that her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, was also experiencing health struggles after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Sadie, whom Applegate shares with husband Martyn LeNoble, candidly discussed how her life has been affected.

“I have no clue what it actually is but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out,” she explained. “That’s only on really bad days when it’s hot out.”

Applegate admitted she felt “very guilty” when he didn’t understand what was happening to her daughter.

“I just didn’t see it at home, babe. At home you were fine. But it’s kind of like us,” she noted in reference to her and Sigler, 43. “We get out in the world, and the stresses and the anxiety of the world bring upon our symptoms much worse than they would be if we were in the safety and the coolness of our own homes.”