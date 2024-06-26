Christina Applegate and Husband Martyn LeNoble s Relationship Timeline

Christina Applegate found her happily ever after with Martyn LeNoble.

The Dead to Me star and the musician began dating two years before their engagement in 2010. Less than one year later, Applegate and LeNoble welcomed their daughter, Sadie Grace, in January 2011.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2013 that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony. Their wedding marked both of their second marriages. (Applegate was previously married to Johnathon Schaech for six years until their 2007 divorce. LeNoble, for his part, welcomed daughter Marlon with his previous wife in 1997.)

LeNoble has been by Applegate’s side for both her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 and her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she revealed in 2021.

Applegate exclusively told Us about her now-husband’s support in 2009. “I have a small but mighty support system and Martyn has really been an incredible part of my life,” Applegate gushed. “Without him, I don’t know if I could’ve gone through any of it. He came around at a time when there was a lot of loss in my life on many levels, so he’s been a really incredible help.”

Scroll down to relive the couple’s love story from the beginning:

May 2009

Applegate revealed that her and LeNoble’s relationship goes way back. “He’s been a friend for about 13 years,” Applegate told People in May 2009. “Our relationship gets stronger and stronger. I’m really lucky.”

February 2010

LeNoble popped the question to Applegate on Valentine’s Day.

Related: Christina Applegate's Family Album With Husband and Daughters Christina Applegate’s family means everything to her — especially as she navigates her journey with multiple sclerosis. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate said in November 2022 while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful […]

January 2011

Applegate and LeNoble welcomed their daughter, Sadie Grace. “Mother and daughter are doing great,” her rep told Us at the time. LeNoble shared the baby news on his Facebook page, noting that Sadie weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz.

Weeks after Applegate gave birth, she gushed to Us about being a new mom. “No offense to anyone that I know and love in my life, but you just really don’t know love until you have that baby,” she said. “You don’t know. It’s a whole ‘nother ball game.”

February 2013

Us confirmed that Applegate and LeNoble exchanged vows in February 2013 during a private ceremony.

August 2013

Applegate opened up about the twosome’s debate over having another child.

“I’m 41 years old and I don’t know if I could do the whole, like, not sleeping thing again,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “If I was 35, then maybe I’d have the energy but there’s just, like, when I get up it hurts. Wait a couple of years and I’d be almost pushing 45. With, like, a newborn? I don’t know.”

She added: “Some people can do it and I say, ‘Hats off to you.’ But that’s just how I feel right now. Sadie’s a very big ball of energy. I think we both want to make another Sadie. We watch this little person and she’s so perfect and she enhances our life so much that you go, God — how could we not to produce more of these? But he’s 44. We’re both kind of like, eh, we’re a little old and we don’t know.”

Related: Christina Applegate's Best Motherhood Quotes About Raising Daughter Sadie Christina Applegate has found raising daughter Sadie Grace with her husband, Martyn LeNoble, to be a moving experience through the years. Us Weekly confirmed on February 1, 2011, that Applegate and her LeNoble had welcomed their first child. Late that month, the Dead to Me star opened up about childbirth during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I […]

October 2015

Applegate joked that her favorite getaway with her family is one where she can “just lie down and have people bring me things.” She told Us in October 2015, “My husband always says, ‘Let’s rent a house!’ I’m like, ‘That requires cooking our food and cleaning dishes, man! Let’s get a villa with a staff and just lie there.’ He says, ‘We’ll be poor really soon.’ There’s my daughter, my stepdaughter [and] her boyfriend, my husband and myself. And so that I can lie down, I do bring a nanny. Because I need to lie down!”

November 2022

“My family. My people,” Applegate wrote via X in November 2022 alongside a pic of her children and husband at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “All in doc martens. But me and my tiny toes!”

LeNoble could be seen wiping a tear from his eye during the event.