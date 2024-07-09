Christina Applegate is working on a memoir about her life.

“I’ve watched Saturday Night Live since I was little, which I probably shouldn’t have been watching, but I was raised by Nancy [Priddy],” Applegate, 52, told Will Ferrell on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of her “MeSsy” podcast. “It’s gonna be in the book.”

Ferrell, 56, was appearing as a guest in honor of the 20th anniversary of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, where he played the lead alongside Applegate.

When the Elf star told her to “wait for the book,” Applegate replied by saying, “I’m writing it right now.”

Related: Christina Applegate and More Stars Battling Multiple Sclerosis Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jack Osbourne and many other celebrities have opened up about dealing with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease. Applegate revealed in August 2021 that she was diagnosed with the condition. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via X […]

Applegate’s 83-year-old mother will no doubt be a cornerstone in the book currently underway. Priddy — a television star who has appeared in numerous legendary shows like The Waltons, Matlock and Bewitched — brought Applegate on the Days Of Our Lives when she was only three months old.

“I feel bad,” Applegate told People magazine in 2020. “There were times I didn’t treat my mom all that great. I had no idea how much she loved me.”

In recent years, Applegate has been candid about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis — news she broke to the public in August 2021 — and often uses the “MeSsy” podcast as a platform to share her journey.

“Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via X in 2021. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

Related: Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]

She added, “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”

Applegate has since been candid about her MS condition. Earlier this year, she opened up about losing her enthusiasm for life amid her health battle.

“I don’t enjoy living,” Applegate said on a June “MeSsy” podcast episode, which was recorded in early 2024. “I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

The Bad Moms star added that her life was “enjoyable” only when lying in bed.

Related: Christina Applegate’s Family Album With Husband Martyn LeNoble, Daughter Sadie a... Christina Applegate’s family means everything to her — especially as she navigates her journey with multiple sclerosis. “The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate said in November 2022 while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful […]

“I enjoy that,” she admitted. “But if someone’s like, ‘Let’s get up and go for a walk.’ Or, ‘Let’s go get a coffee,’ I’m like, ‘I don’t enjoy that process.’”

Applegate went on to share that she was “in a depression” at the time.

“A real f–k it all depression. Like, a real depression, where it’s kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic, it feels really ‘end of,’” she said. “Not saying that. I don’t mean that, but I’m trapped in this darkness right now that I haven’t felt in I don’t even know how long, probably 20-something years.”

Although Applegate clarified that she wasn’t suicidal, her lack of joy in life has taken a toll.

After nearly three years of discussing her battle about the subject, Applegate wrote via X last week that “there are things I want to do with the days I have left in life.”

“I want to work with Shirley MacLaine,” she added. “And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”