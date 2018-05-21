Can you blame him? Christina El Moussa’s British beau, Ant Anstead, celebrated the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan by revealing that he reportedly texted the 33-year-old former military pilot for dating advice.

The 39-year-old TV presenter took to Instagram during the televised nuptials to post a heartfelt message to the newlyweds — and ended it with a tease. “Ps. I text Harry a few months ago asking for tips for dating a Yank,” Anstead joked. “His reply will be kept secret!!!!!!!)”

Anstead, who started dating the Flip or Flop star, 34, at the beginning of this year, also noted in the caption that Harry “is a proper fella!”

He added: “Lost his mum as a kid, fought in the army, stands for tons of charities and instrumental in the Invictus games plus so so so much more! And aside from all of that is a cheeky chap with a great sense of humour who truly represents a current and modern 21st century royal! Hats off to you.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were tying the knot in front of 600 guests at St George Chapel at Windsor Castle — and millions watching worldwide — El Moussa and Anstead celebrated his British roots together in honor of the royal couple.

Anstead posted an adorable picture of himself with his reality TV girlfriend with the caption: “We are guests of the British Consulate General in LA at a garden party celebrating the Royal Wedding. I’m slowly teaching @christinaelmoussa some Britishness….. today it’s Pimms, scones jam and cream, cucumber sandwiches and tea. Along with some etiquette! She’s doing really well.”

El Moussa was previously married to Tarek El Moussa before splitting in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.