Who says chivalry is dead? As Hurricane Lane headed for Hawaii, Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa, her boyfriend Ant Anstead, and their combined four children missed their flight out of Maui and couldn’t find another flight for their party of six. So Anstead arranged a flight for the 35-year-old and her kids while he and his kids stayed behind.

The vacation drama started on Tuesday, August 21, when El Moussa told Instagram followers that the group had arrived at the airport too late. “First time I have ever missed a flight,” she said. “Hurricane traffic and a visit to urgent care were the culprits. And with 4 kids in tow 🙄😫 I guess Maui wasn’t ready for us to leave. 🏝”

On Thursday, August 23, the HGTV personality posted another update. “Love this man!!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself kissing Anstead. “We couldn’t get a flight out of Maui for 6 of us so @ant_anstead insisted me and my kids take the first one.”

El Moussa — who shares Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — assured her followers that Anstead and his kids, 14-year-old Amelie and 12-year-old Archie, found a flight for 9 p.m. that night. That’s lucky, since Hurricane Lane was a Category 3 storm just 200 miles south of Honolulu at press time, and much of Hawaii is under tropical storm and flash flood warnings.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly this June, the real estate investor raved about Anstead, an English TV presenter. “This is by far the happiest I’ve been in a while,” she told Us. “I’m in a great relationship … Ant is an amazing guy. He’s a great father. He’s so grounded. He really lifts me up. He’s so supportive … He’s just an amazing, amazing man.”

Christina and Tarek, 37, split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in January. They still costar on Flip or Flop.

