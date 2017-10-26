Christina El Moussa’s Ex Doug Spedding ‘Was Sort of a Rebound’

Christina El Moussa is renovating her love life. The Flip or Flop star ended her romance with longtime pal Doug Spedding after he entered a rehabilitation center to treat addiction issues.

While a source says the 34-year-old “supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment” (the one-time car dealership owner was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2011), their months-long relationship was always a work in progress. The mom of Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2 — with estranged husband and HGTV costar Tarek — viewed the father of six as more of a friend, says another insider. “It was sort of a rebound relationship,” the source tells Us Weekly. “He filled a void in her life, but she knew it would never truly work out.” Friends for a decade, they tried to make their union more than platonic, says the source, “but it never got to the point where she knew she could settle down with him.”

Christina began dating Spedding earlier this year. A source told Us in June that they had been seeing one another “for the last few weeks.” Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that the former couple previously dated years ago, long before her marriage to Tarek.

As previously reported, Christina and Tarek split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. He filed for divorce in January and she responded in August. Despite their high-profile breakup, the real estate agents have remained amicable while continuing to work together on their hit HGTV series.

In March, Christina opened up about her friendly relationship with Tarek. “Honestly, I’m doing really good. I’m in a really good place,” she told ET at the time. “The kids are really happy, they’re healthy; Tarek and I are in a good spot. We have a lot of things that we’re working on, cool things coming in the future, so we’re just looking forward.”

