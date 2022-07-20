Christine Baranski Addresses Viral Photo of Her Glaring at Elon Musk

Diss intended! Christine Baranski went viral after she was photographed glaring at Elon Musk at the 2022 Met Gala.

“The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner,” Baranski, 70, told Entertainment Weekly during an interview published on Wednesday, July 20. “I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, ‘Oh, my God, it’s Elon Musk.’ I basically said [to my friend], ‘I don’t know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?’ I’m an environmentalist.”

The Good Wife alum added that despite her “low opinion” of billionaires like Musk, 51, she didn’t intend to make the facial expression in the now-iconic photo. “I must have at some point turned back and looked, but I did not pose for that picture,” she said.

Baranski told EW that the Tesla CEO’s name will come up in the sixth and final season of her series The Good Fight, which premieres September 8 on Paramount+.

“We have our own Elon Musk in The Good Fight. Neil Gross is in the second-to-last episode and I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I’ve added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode,” the Mamma Mia! actress revealed. On the show, John Benjamin Hickey plays Neil Gross, the founder of a Googleesque search engine called Chumhum.

In addition to mentions in legal dramas, the SpaceX founder has recently made headlines for backing out of his deal to purchase Twitter. According to CNBC, Musk’s attorney sent a letter to the social media company on July 8, withdrawing his merger agreement.

Despite the angel investor’s legal team alleging that Twitter misrepresented the state of their business, the platform remains intent on completing the deal.

“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement,” board chair Bret Taylor tweeted on July 8. “We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

The Boring Company founder initially reached a deal with Twitter in April, agreeing to purchase the social media company for $44 billion.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a press release announcing the deal on April 23.

