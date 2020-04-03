Feeling good! John Benjamin Hickey revealed that he’s on the mend after being “brutally sick” for two weeks in March cue to coronavirus.

The Tony winner, 56, explained during a Thursday, April 2, appearance on Broadway.com’s Live at Five: Home Edition, that he went to the doctor after he started “feeling funny” following the suspension of all Broadway shows on March 13.

The Texas native tested positive and once he was diagnosed with the virus, he “spent two weeks brutally sick.”

The worst, however, is over for the Manhattan alum. “I clearly came through it and am two-and-a-half weeks now symptom-free,” he explained. “[I] feel great.”

Hickey doesn’t take his semi-quick recovery for granted, especially after seeing how the virus has continued to spread and infect people worldwide.

“I consider myself profoundly lucky,” the Big C actor said. “I only ever got really sick. I never needed to be at an emergency room or at a hospital.”

He did, however, have a doctor monitoring him throughout his health battle. “I was very lucky,” he added. “I came out OK and feel like myself again.”

Hickey joins a group of celebrities who have not only tested positive for the illness, but have since recovered over the past month in the U.S.

Andy Cohen, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sara Bareilles have all announced that they are now healthy following their sickness.

On Thursday, the Waitress star revealed that she had COVID-19 and is totally healthy now after leaving London for New York City following the end of her show’s run in early March.

“I’m fully recovered, just so you know,” Bareilles, 40, told her followers via her Instagram Story. “[I’m] really grateful for every easy breath and every day that [I] get to be walking around.”

Hanks, 63, and his wife, also 63, returned to their home in Los Angeles on March 27, after being hospitalized due to the virus in Australia nearly three weeks earlier.

“Hey Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering in place and social distancing,” the Toy Story star wrote via Twitter on March 28. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.