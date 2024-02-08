Chuck Lorre and ex-wife Arielle Lorre (née Mandelson) have settled the terms of their divorce.

The Two and a Half Men creator will pay his ex $5 million, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, February 8. Lorre, 71, was ordered to pay $1 million upon execution of the ruling, with the remaining $4 million to come within 30 days of the date Arielle, 38, vacates Lorre’s properties, which she has already done. The sum comes as a result of the premarital agreement the pair signed in June 2018.

The settlement also includes an in-depth nondisclosure agreement and a non-disparagement clause. That clause will prevent either party from talking negatively about the other, in public or private. That includes written communication on social media and “writing a book, or other publication, or facilitating or causing a book or publication to be written.”

The two are also prohibited from sharing financial information about each other with the media.

The couple share no children, but the settlement granted Chuck custody of Harvey, the pair’s dog, though Arielle was granted “liberal visitation” rights.

“It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate,” the couple told Variety in a statement in July 2022, shortly after they filed for divorce. “Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.”

Chuck and Arielle married in 2018 after dating for two years. They split in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

While Chuck made his name in sitcoms, creating Dharma and Greg, The Big Bang Theory and more in addition to Two and a Half Men, Arielle is a blogger and YouTube personality.

Prior to their split, Chuck made frequent appearances on Arielle’s “The Blonde Files” podcast.

“I like your relentless ambition,” he said of his partner during one appearance. “I thought you were dazzling [when we first met] and a source of joy. You struck me as a warm and joyful person, and that was very attractive. That, and you wore something off-the-shoulder and your shoulder killed me! It was a one-two punch of joyfulness, sweetness, warmth and the shoulder.”

Chuck and his ex-wife Paula Smith, who were married from 1979 to 1992, share two children, Nicole and Asa. He was later married to Karen Witter from 2001 to 2010.