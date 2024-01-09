Billy Baldwin and wife Chynna Phillips are experiencing a “real struggle” in their marriage.

“I’ve been with Billy for 32 years, and we have an awesome marriage, but we definitely had the hardest couple years of our lives,” Phillips, 55, admitted in a YouTube livestream on Friday, January 5. “I think it’s because I just took the deep dive into Jesus, and I think he didn’t quite know what to do with that.”

Phillips went on to say that her life had become “all Jesus, all the time,” explaining that there has been a “power struggle” between her and Baldwin, 60.

“I’m growing, I’m changing … I’m not the same person I was 30 years ago, and I refused to have the same marriage that we had 30 years ago,” Phillips continued. “It’s time for us to mature and grow. He was on board, but I think that for him it was also like, ‘Well, you’re not into the things that I’m into.”

Baldwin and Phillips tied the knot in 1995 and share three kids: daughter Jameson, 23, son Vance, 23, and Brooke, 19. They briefly split in 2010 when Phillips filed for divorce from Baldwin, but she withdrew the papers days later. the couple subsequently reconciled.

Phillips went on to reveal that she and Baldwin “separated for six months” but did not specify when that split occurred.

“When Billy and I separated for six months and he was out of the house, I was holding on to anger and resentment because I felt it made me justified,” Phillips recalled. “It made me feel like I was right, he was wrong, and it gave me this justification, this feeling of righteousness, this pride.”

Phillips added that she went through a “battle internally” about the “bitterness and anger” in their relationship.

Phillips and Baldwin previously sat down to discuss their marriage in a September 2023 YouTube video ahead of their 28th wedding anniversary. The duo joked they have “empty nest syndrome” since all their kids have grown up.

“We’re going to barely get over the 28th year finish line,” Baldwin said at the time. “We’re limping.”

As Phillips looks forward to a new year, she’s “praying” to find the “one thing” that she and Baldwin can do together.

“We really hope to find something that we can do in philanthropy that is going to help other people and that we can do that together as a team,” Phillips said on Friday. “So, that’s a beautiful goal that we have.”