Ciara and Russell Wilson headed back to Seattle for their wedding anniversary this weekend.

The couple visited Seattle’s Children’s Hospital on Saturday, July 6, the day of their eighth wedding anniversary. Ciara and the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback used to visit the medical facility weekly when they lived in the Pacific Northwest. (The couple relocated when Russell was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and then to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this year.)

“Earlier today, @ciara and @dangerusswilson surprised patients and families at Seattle Children’s before Ciara’s performance at the @climatepledgearena,” the Seattle Children’s Hospital wrote via Instagram, alongside several photos of the couple posing with patients. “We are thankful for your continuous support and for making the time to bring joy to their day. ❤️.”

The Grammy winner and her husband were in town for the Out of This World arena tour, which kicked off in North America earlier this week with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. The tour goes through the summer, ending in August.

Ciara visited the Children’s Hospital on Saturday before she performed at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena that night. Based on fan footage obtained by Us Weekly, a crowd of fans spotted the singer and surrounded her vehicle. Ciara waved from the sunroof as the crowd sang her an acapella rendition of “One, Two Step.”

“Now that’s Love Seattle! 🫶🏽,” Ciara said of the crowd via Instagram along with a video of everyone singing.

Ciara and Russell share three children — Sienna Princess, 6, Win Harrison, 3, and Amora Princess, 6 months. (She is also mom to Future Zahir, 10, whom she shares with ex Future.)

Ciara previously shared her health and fitness goals for her postpartum body, writing via Instagram in April that she was dieting and exercising to lose weight ahead of her Out of This World tour.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote on April 13. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality.”

She also reminded her followers to “embrace every stage of life.”

“The joy the kids bring me every day is beyond my wildest dreams,” Ciara exclusively told Us of motherhood in July 2023. “They’re just so funny and make my life so full. While it is an all-day job and so, so hard a lot of the time, everything truly is worth it in spades!”