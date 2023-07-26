Cillian Murphy and Wife Yvonne McGuinness’ Relationship Timeline

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has been with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, since meeting in the mid-’90s while he was working on the stage production of Disco Pigs. The duo tied the knot in 2004, three years after Murphy starred in the 2001 film adaptation of the show.

“That time, making Disco Pigs, was kind of the most important period of my life,” Murphy told The Guardian in 2016, 20 years after the production began. “The people I met there remain my closest friends. … They shaped me in terms of my tastes, in terms of what I wanted to do with my life. And it was around the same time I met my wife.”

The couple went on to welcome two sons soon after exchanging vows: Malachy in 2005 and Aran in 2007.

Keep scrolling for Murphy and McGuinness’ relationship timeline:

1996

Murphy and McGuinness strengthened their pond while the actor toured Disco Pigs.

“She came on tour with us. It was so exciting, 20 years ago or whatever it was — we were all just kids, trying to find our way — but such a special, special time,” Murphy later gushed to The Guardian.

2004

The couple wed in 2004.

2005

Murphy and McGuinness welcomed their firstborn son, Malachy.

2007

The duo and their eldest son became a family of four with the addition of son Aran.

2014

After years in London, the family went back to their Irish roots and moved to Dublin.

“We wanted them to be Irish, I suppose,” Murphy told The Guardian two years later of how his son’s accents changed once in Ireland. “It’s amazing how quickly their accents have adapted.”

2019

Murphy publicly praised McGuinness in an interview with GQ.

“I have an amazing wife, and I couldn’t do this without her and her understanding,” he told the outlet of how his partner supports him in his career.