— Cindy Crawford celebrated the launch of BLEUSALT, a collection of luxury casual wear developed from the sustainable botanical fibers of the beechwood tree, in Malibu.

— Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi attended the NYC premiere of Thor: Ragnarok at The Whitby Hotel, and Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square, hosted by FIJI Water.

— G-Eazy surprised fans at the Power 105.1 Powerhouse event in Brooklyn performing “No Limit” during Cardi B’s set.

— Bette Midler stunned guests with her costume at her annual Hulaween event at The Plaza in NYC.

— Emma Roberts celebrated her manager and close friend’s birthday at Beauty & Essex in L.A.

— Rita Ora sipped on Veuve Clicquot at the Fabulous Fun Fair for the Naked Heart Foundation.

— Keltie Knight hosted the Autism Speaks’ Into The Blue Fashion Gala at Union Station in Downtown L.A.

— Willow Smith performed at Bershka, the Inditex group’s youth brand pop-up store, in NYC.

— Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel enjoyed a meal at DANTE in Boston.

— Frank Ocean celebrated his birthday at Toca Madera in L.A.

— Steve Aoki performed for a sold-out crowd at The Grand in Boston.

— Pearl Jam and Sonos teamed up to host 10 screenings around the world of Let’s Play Two, a concert film highlighting the band’s Wrigley Field shows and 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series win, with Tim Bierman hosting the L.A. screening at a penthouse in the Hollywood Proper Residences

— Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Garden of Wonder by Perrier-Jouët in L.A.

— The Eagles performed a private concert for SiriusXM at the Grand Ole Opry House. The special performance for SiriusXM marked the first time the legendary Grammy Award-winning band performed at the iconic venue.

— Malin Akerman, Chanel Iman and Coco Rocha were spotted at the grand opening event of the Moxy Times Square hotel in NYC.

— Jordan Fisher performed at the Super Mario Odyssey launch event for Nintendo Switch in NYC.

— Phantom of the Opera star Norm Lewis and Mikaela Bennett performed at the Blood Ball at Spring Place in NYC.

— Nina Agdal hosted a Halloween bash at Mailroom in NYC.

— The premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas was totally transformed when Kenny G , who also appears in a hilarious cameo in the movie, played Christmas carols on the red carpet at the Alexa powered event in L.A.

