Clare Crawley Is ‘Done’ With Dale Moss ‘for Good’ After Latest Split

The end of the road. Clare Crawley is ready to move on with her life following her split from Dale Moss.

“Clare has seen everything by now for what is needed for her to have closure and not look back. She’s done with Dale for good,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “This past week has proven to her that he’s not someone who full-heartedly cares about her. He’s putting on an act for the public because he’s all about himself and his public image.”

Crawley, 40, has been in Sacramento, California, with her mother, who is in hospice care, while Moss, 33, has “been out and about with a smile on,” the insider adds. “If he truly loved her, he would be by her side while she’s grieving.”

The source adds, “Clare’s not doing well — not just because of her mom or her own health, but because of the fact that she’s getting receipts after receipts about Dale. She just wants this to all go away and to grieve in peace.”

Us confirmed the pair’s split last month, with an insider adding at the time that the pair have “different visions” for the future. Following their breakup, the former football player flew to Sacramento on Tuesday, September 28, when Crawley’s mother’s condition worsened. The following day, he went to Los Angeles.

“Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her, but his number was blocked which made it impossible to communicate with Clare. It is unfortunate that the next time Dale heard anything from Clare, it was on social media,” a rep for Moss tells Us, noting that the reality star has chosen not to speak about their relationship out of respect for her family during this time.

“He hopes that people will understand the current situation enough to respect everyone’s privacy during this time,” his team adds. “He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers.”

The duo first met on season 16 of The Bachelorette in November 2020 and got engaged two weeks later. They briefly split in January but reconciled one month later.

On Thursday, September 30, the hairstylist broke her silence about the situation, sharing a photo via Instagram of herself holding hands with her mim.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now … I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” she wrote at the time. “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper and Travis Cronin