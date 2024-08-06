Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter, Ava Hunt, had a nasty accident that led to emergency surgery.

“This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike [and] went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound,” her mother, Tavia Shackles, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, adding a crying face emoji. “It’s been a looong day. Praise God she’s in recovery and already smiling. Please pray for a quick [and] complete recovery!”

Ava, 18, reshared her mother’s message on her own Instagram Story and let followers know she was home and recovering.

“Update: surgery went very smoothly and I’m back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!! I’m feelings great (but I might still be a little drugged up),” she captioned a snapshot of her bandaged knee while watching the US gymnastics team compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers.”

Tavia, 53, and Clark, 59, are also parents to daughter Gracie Hunt, 25, and son Knobel Hunt, 22.

Ava has not provided further details about her injury — or if it will affect her college cheer career. The teen graduated this year from a private Christian high school in Dallas, and she announced in March that she committed to Southern Methodist University’s cheer team. (In addition to both of her parents being SMU grads, her brother, Knobel, is a current student and plays for the private college’s soccer team.)

“It’s official!! So beyond thankful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love! Pony up!!” Ava captioned a series of photos that showed her signing her contract with SMU.

Hopefully, the injury will not slow down the teen’s busy life, as Ava has enjoyed an action-packed summer of travel. In addition to attending a Morgan Wallen concert with her friends, she’s traveled quite a bit, including a visit to the White House with the Chiefs in June following their victory during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Hunt family is always a staple at Kansas City games, and Ava got to cozy up with a very special celebrity guest during the 2023-2024 season: Taylor Swift. After Swift, 34, and tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship went public last summer, the pop star attended multiple games, including at the team’s home field of Arrowhead Stadium.

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” Ava captioned a photo of the pair standing together in December 2023. In the snapshot, Swift can be seen holding a beautifully wrapped gift from the Hunt family, which Ava revealed in the comments of the post was for the singer’s birthday.