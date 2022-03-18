Clayton Echard Reacts to Viral Pic of Susie Evans Choking Him in Bed

Bachelor Nation, it’s safe to say Clayton Echard and Susie Evans aren’t shying away from sharing their private life after The Bachelor finale.

After the season 26 couple dropped a compilation of videos and photos from their last four months in hiding as the show aired, one image in particular made waves — a snap of Evans, 29, choking Echard, 28, in bed.

“Ya I’ll never be able to unsee this #TheBachelor,” a Bachelor fan account tweeted on Wednesday, March 16.

“wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy”…well now you do 🙃 https://t.co/c3s5UlvFHO — Clayton Echard (@ClaytonEchard) March 18, 2022

The following day, Echard replied, joking about how fans have reacted to his role as the lead of the franchise. “‘wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy’ … well now you do,” the former football player tweeted.

Evans, who showed off her jiu-jitsu skills on the show, replied, “I hope you’re ready to tap out when I bring you to the mats this week!!! 💥”

Viewers learned during part two of the season 26 finale, which aired on Tuesday, March 15, that Echard and Evans got back together after she shut down the possibilities of reconciliation in Iceland. (The twosome originally split during the March 8 episode after Evans expressed concerns about him sleeping with the other finalists, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.)

“We’ve talked about it and we know from here on out, like, this is a relationship in the real world where you never know — anything can happen and we’re aware of that,” Echard told Us Weekly about their reunion. “We’re gonna give this every chance that we can. We love each other. And as of right now, we’re both very, very happy. But relationships take effort. They are hard at times. And so we know that there’s gonna be those moments that lie ahead. There’s never any guarantee in life, but with all that being said, I am incredibly happy to be with her. I’m so excited to be able to just go get dinner, to go hiking, do all these things with her, travel.”

The twosome have since headed to Virginia Beach, where Echard plans to move.

“I lived there, I was born there and I moved away for a long time. And I came back to the area a couple years ago and I’m really happy there,” Evans told Us. “My work is there, and I had a beautiful life before coming on the show and it’s just great that I get to make an addition to it. And Clayton before the show, he was ready to uproot and figure out [what’s] next for him and he’s totally on board to come to Virginia Beach. So, we’re gonna give it a shot.”

