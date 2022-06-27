Married! Wedding bells were ringing this weekend for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock and basketball star Kevin Love, who tied the knot in New York City.

Bock, 34, and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 34, got married at the New York Public Library on Saturday, June 25, after being engaged for almost a year and a half. In a pre-wedding interview with Vogue, the Canada native opened up about putting the finishing touches on the pair’s big day — and on her Ralph Lauren dress.

“The Ralph Lauren team are true experts, and I had so much fun working with them on creating something that was classic, elegant, and fit in seamlessly with the theme of our wedding,” she told the outlet, noting that her gown was inspired by that of Grace Kelly. “I took inspiration from Grace Kelly’s lace dress, and we created a modern-day beaded gown that was totally my style.”

Love was definitely in the air for the couple, who met in 2016 after a New York photo shoot where they had the same photographer. The two were together for close to six years before the athlete popped the question to his now-wife in January 2021.

The pair got engaged on Bock’s 33rd birthday and she announced the celebration via Instagram alongside beautiful black and white pictures capturing the day.

​​”Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love,” she gushed in January 2021. “Heart bursting all day & night.”

Prior to their engagement, the duo gave fans a glimpse into their personal life by showing off their New York City digs to Architectural Digest.

The NBA player, who originally hails from Sacramento, California, shared that his goal was to live in New York and own an apartment by the time he was 30. He achieved it, closing on the property three months before his 30th birthday. In the Architectural Digest spread, the couple noted that the apartment mixes a New York’s industrial vibe with a hint of the American West, since Love wanted to bring in a piece of home.

Over a year later, Bock revealed all the details about their engagement, in an interview with E! News. “He knew that [my parents] knew, so he was just so excited to finally be able to introduce me as his fiancée to my parents, which was very cute,” she recalled in February 2021. “And then we each called our best friends, we both have like a best friend for life that have been with us forever and we each called them and they were both completely excited and surprised as we were.”

The power forward also shared a loving message via Instagram about his partner after they got engaged. “‘Souls tend to go back to who feels like home,” he wrote at the time. “My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life.”

