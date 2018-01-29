Friendly exes! Cody Simpson has nothing but nice things to say about ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The “Waiting for the Tide” singer, 21, has enjoyed watching the successful model’s career flourish over the years and describes their post-split relationship as “very” amicable.

“It’s fantastic, I think she’s one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever known,” Simpson gushed to Us Weekly at Steven Tyler’s Inaugural Grammy Awards Viewing Party, benefiting Janie’s Fund and presented by Live Nation, at RED Studios in Hollywood on Sunday, January 28. “I’ll always be happy for her. As a model she’s achieved the highest of heights and I’ll always be happy for her.”

The Aussie singer and Dutch model, 22, dated on and off for two years before splitting for good in May 2015.

“Cody and Gigi want each other to be in a place right now that allows him to only focus on his music, fans, and new message, while she can focus and continue building her career,” Hadid’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “They love each other dearly and have split up in hopes that growing on their own paths will bring them together in the future. They remain friends with no hard feelings and each other’s biggest supporters.”

One month after their breakup, the former couple happened to sit next to one another on a flight from Canada to Los Angeles. “When you get seated next to ur ex on a plane,” Simpson captioned a funny selfie with the Guess model in the background.

Hadid has since moved on with her beau of two years, singer Zayn Malik.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

