Working exes. Colin Firth and his estranged wife, Livia Giuggioli, joined forces to cohost a film screening of The Great Hack in London, less than a month after announcing their split.

After the former couple ran the screening of the Netflix film and followed it up with a Q&A, Giuggioli, 50, shared a group photo of the night via Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, which featured both herself, Firth, 59, Chris Steele and journalist Carole Cadwalladr.

The documentary producer described the Q&A portion as “fascinating” in a social media post from the Monday, January 6 event, and said the film focused on “the MOST important issue of our time — data.”

“Watch this movie, spread the word and act! #activecitizens,” Giuggioli wrote via Instagram. “(PS wearing ALL beyond #30wears clothes including @theory_ jacket made with traceable #wool to the farm @woolmarkcompany) #Tuesday AND IT GOT A BAFTA NOMINATIONS TODAY.”

The outing marks the second public outing the estranged spouses have had since they called it quits after 22 years of marriage in December 2019.

The British actor and the founder of Eco-Age celebrated New Year’s Eve together following their breakup. “How we ended and how we began,” Giuggioli wrote on Instagram on January 1, alongside a picture of her with Firth and friends. “@massimoserini.official @karenalder @sarahdeweymassage Colin and many more❤️ bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade!”

The former pair’s reps confirmed their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly on December 13. “Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” the statement read. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The Oscar winner and producer met in Colombia working on the 1997 miniseries Nostromo. They wed in June of that year and went on to have two children, Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16.

Firth also shares a third son Will, 29, with his ex-girlfriend and Valmont costar Meg Tilly.