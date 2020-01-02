A toast to new beginnings! Colin Firth and his estranged wife, Livia Giuggioli, celebrated New Year’s Eve together after their split.

“How we ended and how we began,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, January 1, alongside photos of the estranged couple smiling with friends and relaxing in lawn chairs. “@massimoserini.official @karenalder @sarahdeweymassage Colin and many more ❤️ bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade!”

Several followers praised Firth, 59, and Giuggioli, 50, for remaining amicable, with one commenting, “To your amazing friendship and understanding for each other,” and another writing, “Beautiful family!”

The hangout came two-and-a-half weeks after the pair announced that they had called it quits on their 22-year marriage.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated,” their reps said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on December 13. “They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children. They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The Oscar winner and the documentary producer met in Colombia while working on the 1997 miniseries Nostromo. They tied the knot that June, and went on to welcome two sons: Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16. Firth also shares son Will, 29, with his ex-girlfriend and Valmont costar Meg Tilly.

The breakup news came nearly two years after Giuggioli admitted that she had an 11-month affair with another man, Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, whom she later accused of stalking her.

“For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public,” their reps said in the statement to Us in March 2018. “A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

The duo sued Brancaccia, who denied the allegations, for harassment. They settled out of court in 2018.