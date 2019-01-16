Setting the record straight. Former NFL star Colin Kaepernick denied a report that claimed Travis Scott consulted with him before the rapper agreed to take part in Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show.

It was announced on Sunday, January 13, that the “SICKO MODE” musician and Big Boi would join the Adam Levine-led band on stage at the sporting event. Scott, 26, later released a statement that said he partnered with the NFL to make a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, a nonprofit organization that champions social justice issues, in order to “inspire and promote change.”

On Tuesday, January 15, it was reported that Scott “had at least one phone conversation” with Kaepernick, 31, before agreeing to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, however, slammed this speculation by retweeting several messages denying the rumor.

“Kap did not approve this bulls—t! Get the f—k outta here….” one of the tweets he reposted said. Another read, “So you’re trying to tell ME that Kaepernick, a man that has been Blackballed by the NFL, costing him his career, for protesting against police terrorism, gave the green light to .@TrvisXX, a man that insinuated that Mike Brown was at fault in his death, to partner with the NFL?”

He retweeted a third note that claimed, “There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying.”

Us Weekly revealed in September 2018 that Maroon 5 would be the headliners for 2019 Halftime Show. Two months later, a source told Us that the group was “having a lot of trouble finding guests” to join them on stage due to the controversy surrounding the NFL in the wake of Kaepernick’s apparent shunning.

The athlete famously kneeled during the national anthem in 2016, when he was still playing in the NFL, to protest police brutality and racial inequality. His action was incredibly controversial and he eventually opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. Kaepernick later filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion, as he has been unable to secure another football contract since.

The Super Bowl LII Halftime Show will air on CBS on February 3.

