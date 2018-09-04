Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad Draws Mixed Reactions, Calls for Boycott

Nike kicked off the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign with a new advertisement featuring a very controversial figure: Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racism, tweeted the black-and-white photo on Monday, September 3. The ad includes the quote, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

The sports apparel company also confirmed on Monday that Kaepernick, 30, has signed a multi-year deal that makes him the face of the campaign.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,” Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, said in a statement to ESPN. “We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes.”

Sandra Carreon-John, Nike’s global corporate communications director, tells Us Weekly, “The current ‘Just Do It’ campaign celebrates some of the most inspirational athletes of today who have chased dreams no matter the obstacle or outcome. We’re featuring a number of athletes as part of ‘Just Do It’s 30th anniversary, who have leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward. We launched this campaign last week by unveiling Serena Williams’ ‘Voice of Belief’ film.”

The athlete has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He filed a grievance against the league and its owners in November 2017, in which he accused them of colluding to keep him off the field.

Fellow athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kevin Durant were among the many people who showed support for Kaepernick on Monday. James, 33, and Durant, 29, reposted Nike’s ad on their Instagram accounts, while Williams, 36, tweeted, “Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today.”

Not everyone was thrilled with the decision to make Kaepernick the face of the iconic campaign, though. The hashtag #NikeBoycott became a top trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, September 4. Several people posted photos and videos of themselves ripping and burning their Nike shoes and clothing.

President Donald Trump, who once called on the NFL to fire the “sons of bitches” who kneel during the national anthem, has yet to publicly react to Nike’s ad.

We live in America. Even if it's kind of nuts, we're free to burn bras & books & whatever. But instead of cutting up socks, and burning sneakers, how about donating them to the countless people in need of shoes and clothes in the US & around the world? Just a thought. #JustDoIt — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 4, 2018

People are more angry about the logo on their damn socks than they are about police brutality, racism & social injustice. #JustDoIt — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) September 4, 2018

Two thank you’s today….

1. Thank you @Nike for simply backing what you believe in. One of the best parts about this country is the freedom we have to express ourselves.

2. 16 years ago today the people of America changed my life and I will be forever grateful & appreciative 🙏 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 4, 2018

Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 4, 2018

Be like NIKE, don’t be like Papa Johns. #JustDoIt — Russell Okung (@RussellOkung) September 4, 2018

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

this is the funniest picture homie really put on his nike shorts to cut off the symbol LMAO pic.twitter.com/VGv7MtVpGv — Duck (@DuckFanAccount) September 4, 2018

