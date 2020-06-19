Staying true to their vow to remain friends. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph did not let their recent split keep them from hanging out and getting tattoos together.

The former Bachelor, 28, shared an Instagram photo of himself getting inked. “A glass of red, some art and good friends!” he wrote on Thursday, June 18.

Meanwhile, Randolph’s sister, Michelle Randolph, posted Instagram Story pics of her and the graduate student, 25, visiting the same tattoo artist. “Last night @cassierandolph & I did a thing,” she captioned one shot. Michelle’s boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, and his Runaways costar Rhenzy Feliz were also in attendance.

“It was just a bunch of meaningful tattoos and a really nice, chill night with friends,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Cassie got a cross tattoo on her pinkie finger, while it is unclear what type of artwork Underwood requested.

The reality stars announced their split on May 29. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay,” he explained on Instagram. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Cassie agreed to stay friends with her ex. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others [sic] lives,” she noted. “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others [sic] back. Always.”

A source reiterated to Us that the twosome were mainly platonic. “Cassie and Colton have a great friendship, but that’s what it was for most of their relationship,” an insider said. “It [wasn’t] really very hot and heavy. They just made good partners and really great friends. Friends around Colton and Cassie knew this was coming for a while, they were pretty much just roommates toward the end.”

Another insider added: “They had a number of conversations about their future beforehand. Now that all is said and done, they are starting a new chapter as friends.”