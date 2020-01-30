Taking aim! Colton Underwood threw some serious shade at Marcus Morris after the New York Knicks player’s controversial post-game comments about Memphis Grizzlies star Jae Crowder.

After losing 127-106 on their home court at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 29, the Knicks forward, 30, criticized Crowder, 29, for his “woman-like” style of play. A fight between Knicks and Grizzlies players erupted toward the end of the game, and Crowder landed on the ground in dramatic fashion.

“He play the game a different way, he’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court. He’s flopping and throwing his head back the entire game,” Morris said in a post-game interview, according to SportsCenter. “It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it … He’s just unprofessional, man. He’s soft, his game is soft. He’s very woman-like.”

The NBA star took heat on social media the morning after the game, and Underwood, 28, was among thousands who called for Morris to apologize for his sexist remarks.

“Marcus, I know plenty of women with ‘female tendencies’ that are 1000x tougher than you,” the Bachelor alum wrote in a now-deleted tweet on Thursday, January 30.

Several Twitter users noted the stark juxtaposition between Morris’ comments and the viral video of sports reporter Elle Duncan praising the late Kobe Bryant for his love of being a “girl dad.” Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died on Sunday, January 26, after a tragic helicopter crash but shared a passion for basketball that inspired the former Los Angeles Lakers star to be a vocal supporter of the women’s game.

“He said, ‘Just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing,'” Duncan recalled, adding that the NBA star joked that he “would have five more girls” if he could.

Morris has since apologized for his reckless and regressive remarks, noting on Twitter that his mom raised him to be a better man than what was on display in this post-game interview.

“I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies’ I have the upmost [sic] respect for women and everything they mean to us,” he tweeted. “It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in any way I’m disrespecting them.”