Former Bachelor Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, are the proud parents of a baby boy. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2023, announced earlier this year that they were expecting their own bundle of joy with the help of a surrogate after consulting a concierge service to find an egg donor. Underwood and Brown celebrated their son’s arrival via Instagram on Monday, September 30, gushing, “Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood 💙 September 26th, 2024.” See below for more stories that have Us talking:

As public discourse continues surrounding Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Monsters, the executive producer is weighing in on criticism of how he portrayed Erik and Lyle Menéndez's murder trial — and whether he believes they "should be freed."

The Broadway community is mourning the loss of Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, who died Monday at age 48 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in July.

Lorde sparked conversation after wiping her Instagram feed of all posts except for one, which featured pics of herself with a black eye and a cryptic message in the caption.

Guests at Goldie Hawn's Love-In Gala in Beverly Hills were charmed by a performance from Kate Hudson and Martin Short, who teamed up for a duet of a classic Frank Sinatra tune.

