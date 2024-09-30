Lorde is raising eyebrows due to her recent social media behavior.

On Monday, September 30, the Grammy winner wiped everything from her Instagram profile except for a cryptic new post.

“DYHTS? © 𝑳ĿŁု⑷♶⚤ ,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing several selfies showcasing what appeared to be a black eye.

In the carousel of photos, Lorde, 27, is seen driving around Los Angeles with a visible bruise below her right eye. She also shared a picture of a disc from ProHealth Advanced Imaging, which may provide answers to her apparent injury.

While the bruises may appear troubling to some, some fans didn’t appear to be too concerned about the “Royals” singer. In the comments section, a few followers reacted to the post with references to her music.

“Someone said she got punched for the love club,” one fan wrote in an ode to her 2013 album. Another user seemingly recalled her 2017 single “Green Light” when they added, “Did you forget to wait for that green light…?”

Others simply believe this might be a way for Lorde to tease her upcoming album. In her latest post, the artist shared a photo of a hat that stated, “Do you have the stones?” The initials for Lorde’s caption are also DYHTS.

“She’s hinting that she has a ‘hit’ coming,” one fan speculated in the comments section. Another user added, “Excellent way to re-enter social media. Lead with the black eye and the enigmatic baseball cap. I like it, Lorde. I like it. Keep these people on their toes.”

Over the summer, Lorde seemingly teased her long-awaited fourth album by sharing a brief clip via Instagram of herself nodding along to a catchy techno beat with the caption, “Will be back in touch.”

Producer Jim-E Stack, who has worked with talented artists like The Kid LAROI and Charli XCX, also posted a photo of Lorde in the studio where she was hard at work on a computer.

Lorde first burst onto the music scene with her debut album Pure Heroine in 2013. In addition to her solo work, Lorde recently collaborated on the remix of “Girl, so confusing” with Charli XCX.

“A lot of people make pop music because it will make them rich,” she previously told Time. “I make this music because I’m obsessed with it and I think it’s the best thing in the world. Part of me feels like everything I do from now on, if it’s not as big as ‘Royals,’ some people will perceive it as a failure. But for me, I’m going to spend my life worshipping the form. Sometimes that will just mean that it comes on at a party and everyone runs to the dance floor.”