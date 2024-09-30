Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, are celebrating the birth of their first baby.

“Our world is a million times better with you in it,” the couple captioned a photo with their newborn on Monday, September 30. “Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood 💙 September 26th, 2024.”

The former Bachelor confirmed in May that he and Brown were expecting their first child together. He explained in a Men’s Health interview at the time that the couple used a concierge service to find an egg donor.

“Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” Underwood told the outlet of the donor selection process, noting that the couple decided not to learn which of their sperm was used in the process. “We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature vs. nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

Underwood revealed at the time that their surrogate was due in October. He also shared multiple black-and-white sonogram photos via Instagram, writing, “Our little boy is coming this fall 💙.”

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Underwood during Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After subsequently appearing on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Underwood became the season 23 lead of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. He chose Cassie Randolph to receive his final rose on the show. Though the two opted not to get engaged, they dated for nearly two years until their May 2020 split. (Their tumultuous breakup resulted in Randolph being granted a restraining order against Underwood at one point.)

In April 2021, Underwood came out during an interview with Good Morning America.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he said. “I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Underwood went public with Brown in September 2021, despite keeping their relationship outside of the spotlight by not including Brown in his December 2021 docuseries, Coming Out Colton.

“I have been through that. I have done that,” Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company. … I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.”

The following month, Underwood and Brown announced their engagement. They tied the knot in Napa Valley in May 2023.