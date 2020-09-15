Cassie Randolph has been granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood after she initially filed documents on Friday, September 11, claiming that she’s been harassed since their breakup.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, September 14, state that the 28-year-old former Bachelor must stay at least 100 yards away from the 25-year-old California native, her home, her car and workplace at all times. Underwood is also not to have any “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way” with his ex. The order is in place until October 6, when the pair are expected to appear at a court hearing.

Randolph’s request alleges that since she and Underwood split in April, he has been “stalking and harassing” her and has “sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle.” The couple, who began dating after season 23 of The Bachelor, went public with their breakup in May.

According to the documents, the former football player has been seen outside of his ex’s family home in Huntington Beach, California, numerous times since their breakup. One night, he was spotted by Randolph’s brother and friends in the alley outside of her bedroom window at 2 a.m. Underwood also “watches Ms. Randolph’s apartment in Los Angeles,” and allegedly told friends that “he goes on multiple walks a day to Ms. Randolph’s apartment building.”

Along with revealing that the speech pathology student began to feel “fearful for her safety,” the documents show text messages sent between her and Underwood “at all hours of the day.” In a series of messages sent in June, the Bachelorette alum claimed his ex was “a selfish person who isn’t ready to be loved” and was “shady.” He later apologized, telling Randolph he was “lost.”

“It’s crazy to think we used to be in a position of love,” Underwood wrote to Randolph at the time. “I ask myself all the time how someone who I loved and loved me could do the things they do and say the things they do.”

Underwood also “repeatedly” sent lengthy messages to Randolph’s closest friends and allegedly used “alias phone numbers” to keep tabs on his ex anonymously.

“I have a million questions and all of them I don’t know if I want the answers to,” he pleaded with Randolph in July. “My heart hurts a lot right now and I miss my best friend, my lover and the one person I never expected to lose. I’ve grown so much with you so far and had a list of things I was looking forward to talking to you about over dinner tomorrow. Anyways, I only want the best for you and all of these feelings Are coming from a place of love.”

In response, Randolph said she would always “really care” about Underwood and hoped that they could reach a point of “being cool with each other.”

Before Randolph sought a restraining order, the exes were working together on a reality TV project “about their lives post-breakup.” In regards to Randolph’s claims, a rep for Underwood previously told Us, “As this is a legal matter, we cannot provide any comment at this time.”