Kate Hudson and Martin Short joined forces to delight guests at Goldie Hawn’s Love-In Gala over the weekend.

Taking to the stage on Friday, September 27, to perform their own rendition of Frank Sinatra’s 1937 show tune, “The Lady is a Tramp,” Kate, 45, and Short, 74, appeared to hit all the right notes at the glitzy Beverly Hills event.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Only Murders in the Building star is seen introducing the performance on a red carpeted stage as Kate stands beside him.

“On the way here, I came up with this song and I thought, ‘Clever, interesting,’” Short joked as he addressed the crowd while Kate smiled. “And I know don’t know if it works.”

As the band kicked into gear, the pair quickly launched into performance mode with Short introducing his musical partner to the room, “Kate Hudson, ladies and gentlemen.” Tweaking the song’s lyrics to refer directly to Kate, Short led her through the track before the actress performed a few solo songs without him.

Hawn’s charity event, which celebrated the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUp’s 20th anniversary, attracted a slew of stars including Hawn’s long-term partner, Kurt Russell.

Russell, 73, told Us Weekly exclusively that the secret to maintaining a successful union is a “day-to-day” effort before adding that he was “the last person in the world to think I should give advice to anybody.” Russell and Hawn, 78, have been a couple since meeting on the set of Swing Shift in 1983 and remain as thick as thieves despite never marrying.

“She is always my priority. We’re ‘of the moment’ people,” Russell told Us. “We just kind of say, ‘What do you feel like? What do you want to do? Do you want to watch something?’”

He added that the pair’s lives “revolve around our grandkids and our children.” Hawn shares son Oliver, 48, and daughter Kate, with ex Bill Hudson, as well as son Wyatt, 38, with Russell. Russell also shares son Boston, 44, with ex-wife Season Hubley.

And while Kate raises her own three children — Ryder, 20, whom she shares with Chris Robinson, Bingham, 12, whom she shares with Matt Bellamy, and Rami, 6, whom she shares with fiancé, Danny Fujikawa — she is also throwing herself into a burgeoning musical career.

The Almost Famous star released her debut album, Glorious, in May, and told Rolling Stone in June that her dream would be to portray music icon Stevie Nicks on the big screen one day. “I think for all girls who love rock, Stevie’s just our No. 1,” Hudson told the outlet in an interview published on June 2. “Her whole life experience and the music. Fleetwood Mac, that whole journey from before Stevie to after Stevie? And her relationship with Lindsey [Buckingham]? It’s like a trilogy. There’s so much there. To me, that’s like the ultimate rock & roll story.”

Meanwhile, movie legend Short has successfully turned his attention to the small screen with the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, also starring Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, currently streaming on Netflix.