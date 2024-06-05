If Kate Hudson’s dreams come true, she’ll one day be playing Stevie Nicks in a biopic.

“I think for all girls who love rock, Stevie’s just our No. 1,” Hudson, 45, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Sunday, June 2. “Her whole life experience and the music. Fleetwood Mac, that whole journey from before Stevie to after Stevie? And her relationship with Lindsey [Buckingham]? It’s like a trilogy. There’s so much there. To me, that’s like the ultimate rock & roll story.”

Although Hudson — who just released her first studio album, Glorious, last month — would love nothing more than to step in Nick’s rock and roll boots, there is some hesitation. “My family might, like, disown me if I ever got a chance to play Stevie,” Hudson quipped. “‘Cause they’d be like, ‘Can we not go method?’ I would probably go way too far into that character.”

There are other options. Hudson told the outlet that she has “a couple” of idols she’d enjoy emulating on screen, including British singer Dusty Springfield. (Springfield died in March 1999 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 59.)

Related: Celebrities Reveal Which Stars They Want to Play Them Onscreen in a Biopic Playing a legend! While many celebrities had iconic career milestones through the years, it can be an impressive feat to see such accomplishments recreated on the big screen. Celebrities such as Dolly Parton, Justin Bieber and Hillary Clinton are among the few who already have casting ideas in mind, though no films have officially been […]

“To me, it’s also about the interesting life, and being able to tell hat story correctly,” Hudson explained. She noted that Springfield is one of her “favorite” musicians due to her “shy” nature.

“She had a lot of stage fright. Really fascinating woman,” Hudson added. “I think she struggled with being open about her sexuality. That could be a very powerful movie.”

Hudson’s comments came hours after she confessed that she waited years to release her first record and shift into the music sphere out of fear or rejection.

“Rejection, generally, I can handle [and] I’ve created a very tough skin for the acting world,” she told Variety earlier this month. “When it comes to this, though, it felt so vulnerable that if I would’ve done this in my late 20s, I think it would’ve been very hard for me to not sort of get carried into what people were saying. And at this age and where I’m at in my life, I don’t have that same fear of rejection anymore.

“I really just want to share it. I recognize that you’re not gonna win everybody over,” she continued. “But I can’t be led by that fear, or else I just would never put art into the world.”

While both Nicks and Springfield certainly have led colorful lives, Hudson has quite the story herself. The daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, Kate made a name for herself in Hollywood by starring in films like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and more. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, were mostly raised by their mom and her longtime love, Kurt Russell, after Hawn and Bill called it quits. (Hawn and Russell also share son Wyatt Russell.)

While appearing on a May episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Kate said she learned everything she knows about love from her mom and stepdad. “There was no mystery around those things,” she explained. “My parents loved to have a good time, and we grew up seeing them enjoy their life, laugh with friends, talk about naughty things sometimes. … But this mystery of connection and why we connect with people was never something that was hidden.”

Kate met her first husband, Chris Robinson, when she was just 19 years old in 2000. The pair were married in less than a year, and welcomed their son, Ryder, in 2004. After their split in 2007, Kate moved on to Muse lead singer Matt Bellamy. The pair got engaged in 2011 and welcomed their son, Bing, that same year. The twosome called it quits in 2014, and Kate began dating her now-fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, two years later. The couple share daughter Rani, born in October 2018.

Related: Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Timeline of Her Famous Romances Danny Fujikawa isn’t the first musician to catch Kate Hudson‘s attention. Hudson, who is the mother of sons Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships, was first linked to Fujikawa in December 2016. The actress revealed on the couple’s first anniversary that they were friends for 15 years before they had a romantic relationship. “The first […]

Looking back on her life, Kate told “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper that she thinks she “got it right” when it comes to romance, noting that she ultimately learned to choose a “healthy” relationship above all else.

“For me, having the means and the ability to choose to be more healthy in relationships means that it’s been easier for me to exit unhealthy relationships,” she shared, noting that it could have been “more challenging” for her. “Just because you’re not supposed to be with someone doesn’t mean that you can’t create a big beautiful experience.”