Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have long been a Hollywood power couple, but they don’t have endless words of wisdom for others.

“I am the last person in the world to think I should give advice to anybody,” Russell, joked to Us Weekly exclusively at Goldie’s Love-In Gala celebrating the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUp’s 20th anniversary on Friday, September 27. “It’s just a day to day.”

Russell, 73, and Hawn, 78, have been together since 1983 after meeting on the set of Swing Shift. The two actors have famously opted against getting married, but still remain blissfully in love.

“She is always my priority. We’re ‘of the moment’ people,” Russell told Us. “We just kind of say, ‘What do you feel like? What do you want to do? Do you want to watch something?’”

He continued, “Obviously, our lives revolve around our grandkids and our children, and their lives and what’s going on with them, and there’s a lot going on. We do have a lot of fun.”

Hawn shares son Oliver, 48, and daughter Kate, 45, with ex Bill Hudson, as well as son Wyatt, 38, with Russell. The Tombstone actor also shares son Boston, 44, with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Hawn and Russell’s children have followed in their acting footsteps and, according to Russell, they have “talked about” making a family movie together “often.”

“I was watching Meredith [Hagner] in Bad Monkey last night and between all the people in our family that are in this business, they’re good at what they do,” Russell quipped on Friday, specifically referring to Wyatt’s wife. “We talked about different things and never settled on anything. If something were to ever really come along that we were all right for, and had the right little twist to it, [we’d say yes]. Has to be the right thing.”

Hawn, meanwhile, told Us on Friday that she doesn’t “know” what said script would look like.

“I can’t write it and we don’t have time,” Hawn quipped on the red carpet.

Hawn founded her eponymous foundation in 2003 to highlight children’s mental health initiatives. The nonprofit’s MindUP is an evidence-based program that promotes mental health and well-being for elementary- and middle school-aged students. Hawn and Russell, alongside children Oliver and Kate, stepped out at Friday’s anniversary gala to celebrate the organization’s success.

“I really am proud. I mean, this is a woman who had an idea, right around 9/11, [about] the difficulties that she foresaw for children out of that, and she’d been wanting to do something for kids anyway,” Russell gushed. “So, she finally started to form some ideas and some questions and do some research on it. The research that the foundation has done over the years has been incredibly valuable.”

He continued, “It’s really fun to hear the teachers talk about how they’re able to get a hold of the classroom so much better and benefit from what the children learn about their mind. It’s something she had in her head, and she’s got a lot of tenacity to her, man, she stuck with it. It’s not easy.”

For Russell, he finds it “fun” to watch Hawn “grow” her foundation and its MindUp initiative.

“I’m just proud of her for sticking with it as much as she had and has, and I look forward to where it goes,” Russell told Us. “She’s fantastic. I mean, she really is the best. I tip my hat to her. I’m really happy for the kids, that it is beneficial for them.”

