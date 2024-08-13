Meredith Hagner is well aware that she hit the in-law jackpot with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — and her kids are just as happy with their grandparents.

“Oh, they’re the best,” Hagner, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly of her husband Wyatt Russell’s parents at the premiere of her latest Apple TV+ project, Bad Monkey, on Monday, August 12. “They’re just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents.”

Hagner shares sons Buddy, 3, and Boone, 5 months, with Wyatt, 38, whom she wed in 2019. The actress revealed that Hawn, 78, and Kurt, 73, are even her neighbors.

“They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that’s their second home,” Hagner said. “They’ll have a cookie jar that’s always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys.”

The Search Party alum teased that her eldest child “absolutely gets spoiled” when he goes over to Hawn and Kurt’s house.

Despite their fame, Hawn and Kurt, who have been together since 1983, have never made a fuss about their celebrity status, Hagner told Us. (Wyatt is the only son of Hawn and Kurt. Hawn is the mother of Oliver and Kate Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt, meanwhile, shares son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.)

“The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are],” she explained.

While Hagner is happy to get help from her in-laws, she said they aren’t her only support system. “My husband is, like, a dream of a dad,” she gushed of Wyatt. “I feel like life’s really good right now, and I’m, again, I’m very grateful.”

Hagner noted that even her work-life balance has been “great” thanks to the Bad Monkey creative team.

“I’ve been really lucky, honestly, to work with people like [show creator] Bill [Lawrence], who have created environments that are so healthy,” the star told Us. “Work environments where, I don’t know, just working with wonderful people.”

Hagner explained that her youngest son is “refusing the bottle” these days, so even with her work obligations she’s been having to put him first. “I have to go race over and, like, breastfeed him right after this,” she revealed.

Even with the stress of having two kids to look after, Hagner had nothing but good things to say about working on Bad Monkey, which premieres on Wednesday, August 14. On the show, Hagner plays Eve Stripling alongside Vince Vaughn, who portrays former detective turned restaurant inspector Andrew Yancy.

“I think for me, it was a real, true, pinch [me kind] of experience and opportunity,” she said of the project. “It’s the biggest job I’ve ever had, and it was such an incredible role. I’ve done this long enough to know that, like, with that, comes incredible gratitude.”

Hagner added: “None of it [is] lost on me how lucky I am. I had countless moments that even right now, I just feel it sounds nerdy, but I just feel really grateful.”

Bad Monkey premieres on Apple TV+ Wednesday, August 14, with two episodes. New episodes will continue to air every Wednesday until October 9.

With reporting by Mariel Turner