Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell’s family has grown with the arrival of their second baby.

“Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date,” Hagner, 36, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 17, sharing a hospital photo of the newborn. “8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing ❤️.”

The little one joins a famous family. Russell, 37 is the only son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn and the half-brother of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson — Hawn’s children with ex-husband Bill Hudson — and Boston Russell, Kurt’s son with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Wyatt confirmed Hagner’s pregnancy in November 2023, telling E! News that the couple’s son, Buddy, was as “prepared as you can be” to become a big brother.

“He just kind of rolls with the tide and sees what comes,” he explained. “Buddy understands there’s a baby in the belly, but when the baby actually comes out, he’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s a real thing!’”

In January, Hagner showed off her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Wyatt’s film Night Swim. She cradled her belly while posing for red carpet photos in a black turtleneck dress.

Hagner and Wyatt began dating after meeting on the set of their 2016 movie, Folk Hero & Funny Guy. They announced their engagement in December 2018 and tied the knot at his parents’ house near Aspen, Colorado, in 2019.

One year later, Kate announced that the pair were expecting their first child by sharing baby shower photos via Instagram. “Celebrating our next family member today,” she wrote in November 2020. “First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel. We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!”

Hagner soon confirmed the happy news in her own post. “Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta),” she joked. “What a wild gift to carry this sweet life. My soulmate/husband and I are overjoyed. Thanks to my California nearest and dearests for this magical, heavily Covid tested day 💕💕.”

Hagner revealed Buddy’s birth via Instagram in March 2021. “VOGUE, BABY!” she gushed. “And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY! April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy. Two weeks after these photos were taken, we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic.”

Wyatt and Hagner spent much of her first pregnancy on the road. “It’s funny because it can look so romantic sometimes,” she told Vogue at the time, “but more often than not you’re in a timed shower in a rest stop, laughing because you didn’t get enough quarters and the water stops while your hair’s still covered in soap.”

Hagner also noted that “as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we’re going to be on the road with” Buddy, adding, “That’ll be a whole new set of adventures.”

In January 2023, Hagner reflected on her parenting journey thus far, gushing via Instagram: “Being a mom to Buddy has catapulted me to new happiness highs I thought reserved only for the drug Molly.”