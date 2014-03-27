Where's Olivia Pope when you need her? Scandal star Columbus Short was arrested Wednesday, March 26, on a felony battery charge.

The 31-year-old actor has been accused of seriously injuring a fellow restaurant patron during a brawl that took place on Feb. 15. During the melee, Short allegedly punched the man and left him momentarily unconscious.

According to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, Short was arrested by Claremont police Wednesday, after a warrant was issued. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

A lead actor on ABC's hit series since season one, Short has become closely associated with his character, Harrison Wright, a charming attorney and loyal gladiator to Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope.

Short faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

The latest incident comes nearly one month after Short was charged on Valentine's Day with misdemeanor spousal battery. The actor was ordered to stay away from his wife Tuere Short on March 5.

According to the Associated Press, Tuere filed for divorce in 2013, but dismissed her petition in early 2014.

