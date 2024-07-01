Comedian Amber Ruffin Comes Out on the Last Day of Pride Month

Comedian and talk show host Amber Ruffin is here and queer.

The Amber Ruffin Show host came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community via Instagram on Sunday, June 30, which also happened to be the final day of Pride Month.

“In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out!” Ruffin, 45, captioned a series of photos posted via Instagram. “Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”

In the first of the photos Ruffin shared, the comedian and former Late Night With Seth Meyers writer can be seen wearing a blue tank top with the word “queer” on it in the different colors of the rainbow.

“Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.❤️,” Wicked star Cynthia Erivo commented under Ruffin’s post.

“Happy Pride! 🌈❤️,” wrote fellow comedian Wanda Sykes.

“You are loved and seen and appreciated!! 🌈,” commented Lena Waithe.

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush shared, “Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!! Happy Pride, dear one 💞.”

Ruffin follows in the footsteps of singer Maren Morris, Bridgerton actress Jessica Madsen and pro wrestler Bulk Bronson by coming out during Pride Month.

Morris came out as bisexual via Instagram on June 9. “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈,” Morris, 34, captioned a slideshow of photos from her RSVP Redux tour the day before. Some of the pics show the singer proudly waving a Pride flag.

AEW wrestler Bulk Bronson also shared that he is bisexual in a post via X on June 2. Bronson subtly revealed his sexuality by posting a picture of himself and the bisexual flag after his fiancée Gabby Forza, who is also a wrestler, did the same with the pansexual flag.

Meanwhile, Madsen, who plays Bridgerton’s Cressida Cowper, shared she was in a relationship with a woman via Instagram on June 1. “In love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it! 🌈,” Madsen, 32, wrote.