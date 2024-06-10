Your account
Celebrity News

Sophia Bush, Kesha, Noah Cyrus and More Stars Celebrate Pride 2024: See the Photos

By
Sophia Bush Kesha Noah Cyrus and More Stars Celebrate Pride 2024
13
Getty Images (4)

Several stars showed up to support and represent the LGBTQIA+ community at parades all over the country.

Sophia Bush celebrated her first pride event since coming out as queer in April. Bush, 41, shared pictures of herself at a Pride Festival in West Hollywood, wearing a black T-shirt that read, “Go Gays.”

You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you’ll find your people,” the One Tree Hill actress shared to her Instagram Story one day after attending the festival.

Kesha, for her part, performed at the Outloud Music Festival during West Hollywood’s Pride Month on June 1.

“Get the poppers. Happy pride baby 🌈,” the singer, 37, wrote via Instagram following the performance.

Keep scrolling to see more stars who are celebrating Pride Month this year:

