Sophia Bush was beaming as she celebrated her first Pride event since coming out as queer in April.

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, shared photos of herself at a Pride festival via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 3, with friends.

In the snaps, Bush wore a black T-shirt that read, “Go Gays” tucked the shirt into a pair of high-waisted flare jeans. The actress’ pals wore the same top as they posed in front of a rainbow balloon arch.

Bush smiled in a second photo while getting a hug and kiss on the cheek from one of her friends. She held a giant cup in her right hand while taking the selfie with her left.

Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, began on Saturday, June 1, in memory of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

Bush marked the occasion one day later with an empowering message about what the annual event means to her as a queer woman.

“You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you’ll find your people,” Bush wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, June 2. “And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It’s worth it. You’re worth it.”

She also reposted a quote from the We the Urban social media account that read, “Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they’re better off dead than being themselves.”

In recent months, Bush has been more vocal about her sexuality after coming out publicly in April.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush wrote in an essay for Glamour. “Right now, I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

The Chicago P.D. alum revealed that after sharing her story with fans she “finally [feels] like [she] can breathe.” Bush confessed, “I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”

Bush’s openness about her sexual identity came after she filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August 2023. After the split, Bush found love with soccer star Ashlyn Harris, who filed for divorce from her wife, Ali Krieger, in October 2023. (Harris and Krieger share two children.)

Bush and Harris, 38, made their red carpet debut in April while attending the White House Correspondents Dinner. The following month, the couple shut down engagement speculation after Bush was criticized for hiding her left hand in a photo.

While the pair aren’t engaged, they have been enjoying each other’s company. The twosome recently jetted off to Paris and shared a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. “Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite,” Harris captioned a throwback Instagram video from the May trip.