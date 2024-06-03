Ashlyn Harris was feeling the love alongside girlfriend Sophia Bush in Paris last month.

Harris, 38, took to social media on Sunday, June 2, to share a handful of her favorite memories from the couple’s visit to the French capital two weeks ago.

Sharing a romantic video compilation of herself and Bush, 41, looking loved-up on the streets of Paris, Harris included footage of the pair kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite,” Harris captioned the Instagram video.

The gushing post also showed the pair kissing for a second time at a picturesque waterfront, as well as Harris walking down the street while reaching her hand behind her to locate the One Tree Hill alum. In further footage, the pair’s feet were captured stepping in sync with one another.

The video sparked a heartfelt response from Bush, who wrote, “You” in the comments.

Harris’ post comes after Bush, who was drawn to France for a conference per another social media upload, shared her own snaps via Instagram Stories on May 24, capturing the couple sight-seeing in the City of Love.

“Happiness looks good on you, baby,” Bush captioned a slide of Harris looking at her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The pair were first linked in October 2023 following their respective splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Bush and Harris met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity the previous June, and developed a friendship.

After both of their marriages ended, Bush and Harris’ connection turned romantic.

Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, in August 2023, two months before Harris filed to end her and Krieger’s marriage.

Bush, for her part, came out as queer publicly in April.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” she wrote in a Glamour essay. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

She continued, “I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024. But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves.”

The pair’s PDA-filled Paris trip sparked engagement rumors, however Bush was quick to shut down any trace of proposal speculation.

She took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 25, with a selfie displaying her bare ring finger and captioned the post with, “I have no ‘news’ for you.”