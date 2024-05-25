Sophia Bush and Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris Cuddle in Paris

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are taking full advantage of being in the City of Love.

Bush, 41, uploaded several snaps via Instagram Stories on Friday, May 24, of the couple sight-seeing in Paris.

“Happiness looks good on you, baby,” the One Tree Hill alum captioned one slide of Harris, 38, looking at her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Bush, who was in France for a conference per another social media upload, sported a black button-down and a pair of jeans and tied her long locks in a chic ponytail. Harris, meanwhile, opted for a gray blazer and a pair of denim jeans that she paired with a New York Yankees cap.

In one still, the soccer star wrapped her arm around Bush’s waist. In a second, she appeared to kiss Bush’s cheek while they stood on a balcony that overlooked the Eiffel Tower.

In another photo from the outing, the couple posed with actress Beanie Feldstein, composer Benj Pasek and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Bush and Harris have been linked since October 2023 following their respective splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Bush and Harris met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creative the previous June and developed a friendship. After both of their marriages ended, Bush and Harris’ connection turned romantic. (Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, in August 2023, two months before Harris filed to end her and Krieger’s marriage.)

Bush, for her part, publicly came out as queer in April.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” she wrote in a Glamour essay. “Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Bush continued, “I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024. But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in modern history. There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honor it deserves.”

According to Bush, coming out “finally [feels] like [she] can breathe.”

“I don’t think I can explain how profound that is. I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long,” Bush said at the time. “I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down.”

Bush and Harris, who shares two kids with Krieger, made their red carpet debut days later at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.