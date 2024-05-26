Sophia Bush is not engaged to Ashlyn Harris, despite those cozy pictures of the pair in Paris.

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, shut down proposal speculation via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 25, posting a selfie displaying her bare ring finger and writing, “I hear the internet is being wild? Y’all 🤣⚰️I have no ‘news’ for you.”

Engagement rumors emerged after Bush apparently hid her left hand in Harris’ jacket in a pic of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower. “But wouldn’t you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could??” Bush added on her Story post. “(To be clear you can’t because boundaries, but I’ll continue to do it for you because I’m just generous like that).”

Bush shared another angle of the cuddly photo with Harris, 38, with the caption, “I just wanna squeeeeeeeeeze her … I get that it’s new for y’all to see me so happy and so embodied. It’s new for me too. How lucky am I.”

Some social media sleuths also pointed out that in a group photo from their Paris trip with actress Beanie Feldstein and composer Benj Pasek, Bush seemingly strategically placed heart emojis over her ring finger as she put her arm around Harris.

To further clear the air, Bush shared another photo of her left hand sans engagement ring and said that she will “try to keep the emojis more symmetrical for you all in the future … I hope TikTok can relax now. Travel on, friends.”

The hoopla started on Friday after Bush and Harris shared their adventures in the City of Love. In one sight-seeing still, the soccer star wrapped her arm around Bush’s waist. In another, the couple posed with Feldstein, Pasek and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Bush’s hand is, coincidentally, hidden in all the pics.

Bush and Harris have been linked since October 2023 following their respective splits from Grant Hughes and Ali Krieger. A source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Bush and Harris met at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity the previous June and developed a friendship. After both of their marriages ended, Bush and Harris’ connection turned romantic. (Bush filed for divorce from Hughes, 42, in August 2023, two months before Harris filed to end her and Krieger’s marriage.)

Bush, for her part, publicly came out as queer in April.

“I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote in a Glamour essay. “I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long.”

Bush continued, “I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy — but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it — I am taking deep breaths again.”

Harris, who shares daughter Sloane, 3, and son Ocean, 1, with Krieger, 39, commended Bush for opening up — posting the cover of the Glamour issue to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 26, and writing, “Proud of you babe,” over the image.

The pair made their red carpet debut a day later at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.