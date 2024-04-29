Sophia Bush received an outpouring of love from her One Tree Hill family after publicly coming out as queer.

“As I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum,” Bush, 41, revealed in her self-written Glamour cover story, published on Thursday, April 25. “Right now, I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great.”

Once Bush shared her cover story on social media, fans and friends alike applauded her journey. Bush’s “Drama Queens” podcast cohosts Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz were among her former OTH costars who celebrated her via social media.

“You shine brighter and brighter,” Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer alongside Bush’s Brooke Davis on The CW series, commented via Instagram on the magazine’s post promoting the piece.

Bush, meanwhile, described her sexual awakening as her “very first birthday,” noting that during summer 2023 she finally felt like her authentic self.

“This week I got to share my own words, that I wrote down from the bottom of my ever-evolving heart. When I uttered ‘I really love who I am, at this age, and in this moment,’ I sort of couldn’t believe it,” the actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 28. “It just fell out of me. Simple. But profound. I’ve always wanted to feel that in my bones. Suddenly I do. It took a long time and a lot of work to get here.”

Scroll down to see how Bush’s former OTH honored her and her openness:

Bethany Joy Lenz

“Your open-hearted living is so, so inspiring💎,” Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on OTH, commented on Bush’s Instagram post. “I love you.”

Hilarie Burton

Burton, 41, gushed over her longtime BFF via several social media comments. “‘My ever evolving heart …’ Growing with you has been a delight, my lady,” the actress wrote in response to Bush’s own words about her process. “Don’t ever, ever stop. I love the brave multitudes in you. I love the blue flame of that fierce heart at the core of it all. You shine brighter and brighter. Xoxox.”

When Bush posted a behind-the-scenes video from her cover shoot, Burton once again shared a positive message. “Love you love you love you,” she wrote in the comments section.

Danneel Ackles

Ackles, 45, portrayed fellow Tree Hill Ravens cheerleader, Rachel, on the teen drama from 2005 to 2009. She has since remained close to Bush. “The most beautiful. Inside and Out ❤️,” the actress commented on one of Bush’s social media uploads, adding four red heart emojis on another post.

Kate Voegele

Voegele, 37, joined the OTH cast as musician Mia in 2008. She gushed over Bush speaking her truth by posting three red heart emojis on her cover story picture. “You’re amazing, friend! ❤️,” she replied in the comments section of a separate post about Bush’s journey.

Leven Rambin

“Always classy, kind, and beautiful inside and out in every stage of life ❤️,” Rambin, who guest-starred as Chloe in season 8, commented on Bush’s post.