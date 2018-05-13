Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Marries Chef Noah Galuten

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger wed chef Noah Galuten at South Park City Center in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, May 12, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“We’re keeping our own last names because Shlesinger-Galuten is a nightmare,” the Girl Logic author, 35, joked to Us.

Shlesinger looked gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier dress and added a personal touch to her wedding look by individually gluing 534 rhinestones and pearls onto her white leather Nike Dunk Sky Highs sneakers. Actress Mayim Bialikattended the nuptials and Shlesinger’s cousin and Deadbeat creator, Brett Konner, presided over the ceremony.

The newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a vegetable-forward dinner menu, created by Galuten’s co-author and fellow chef, Jeremy Fox. Dishes served included peas and pecorino, beets and berries and smoked black cod with a green garlic ravigotte. The last wedding guests left standing were also served smoked pastrami sandwiches from L.A. restaurant Ugly Drum.

The Instant Family actress told Us Weekly that she didn’t confine the traditional bouquet toss to just the single female wedding guests ”because it’s cruel and barbaric.”

“So everyone was welcome to try for the airborne flowers in the spirit of competition, because, after all that’s what we’re all told weddings are about, right?” Shlesinger quipped.

Shlesinger, who rose to fame after winning NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2008, announced her engagement in 2017. Her fourth Netflix special, Elder Millennial, will start streaming later this year.

