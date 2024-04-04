When Abby Hensel married Josh Bowling in 2021, her conjoined twin, Brittany Hensel, was not listed as a witness.

The couple’s marriage certificate, obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, April 3, named Abby and Brittany’s sister, Morgan Hensel, as one witness. The other person listed on the certificate was Cosmo Naut, per the publication.

The document also revealed that Abby and Bowling officially tied the knot on November 13, 2021, at the Jerome Event Center in Delano, Minnesota, and named the reverend who officiated the ceremony. According to the paperwork, Abby changed her last name from Hensel to Bowling.

When news of Abby and Bowling’s wedding first broke in March, social media users unearthed photos and videos of the ceremony that were shared via Facebook. In one now-viral clip, the happy couple shared their first dance to “Lose Control” by Matt Simons.

Some trolls have raised criticisms about the marriage online, leading Abby and Brittany to clap back via TikTok.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” they captioned one video on March 28. “We have always been around.”

Abby and Brittany are dicephalic conjoined twins, sharing all organs below the waist. The sisters became famous after making their first talk show appearance in the 1990s. Since then, they’ve appeared in various documentaries including Joined for Life and Joined at Birth, released in 2002 and 2003, respectively. They later appeared in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16. Years later, the siblings starred in one season of the Abby & Brittany reality show, which aired via TLC in 2012.

Since the height of their fame, Abby and Brittany have kept a pretty low-key life, becoming teachers in their home state of Minnesota.

Following news of Abby’s marriage, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 1, that her husband was hit with a paternity suit filed by ex-wife Annica Bowling in October 2023.

Josh and Annica were married for nine years before their April 2019 split, and welcomed one daughter together, Isabella, who was featured in Josh’s wedding to Abby. Us confirmed that Annica welcomed a second child in 2020, who appears to be the focus of the aforementioned paternity suit.

The filing requested that Josh and a man named Gavin Vatnsdal submit their DNA for the test. Us has since confirmed that there was a “genetic test report” and a “confidential information form” filed last month. Results have not been revealed.