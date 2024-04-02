Conjoined twins Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel have been making headlines years after their original rise to fame in the mid-1990s.

Abby’s wedding to Josh Bowling has been the main catalyst for their resurgence. Abby married Bowling in a low-key wedding ceremony that took place in 2021, but news of their nuptials didn’t break until March 2024 when Today obtained the public record of their marriage.

At the time of the ceremony, the twins’ family and friends shared photos and video from the wedding via Facebook, which have since resurfaced online. One clip that’s since gone viral features Abby and Bowling’s first dance to “Lose Control” by Matt Simons.

The twins have also clapped back at internet trolls after critics discussed Abby and Bowling’s marriage online.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” they captioned a TikTok video. “We have always been around.”

Abby and Brittany — who are dicephalic conjoined twins — appeared on several daytime talk shows throughout the 1990s before appearing in two documentaries, Joined for Life and Joined at Birth, in 2002 and 2003, respectively. They also starred in the 2006 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16 before getting a TLC reality show in 2012 titled Abby & Brittany.

The two have since become teachers in their home state of Minnesota and kept their life out of the spotlight until news of Abby’s wedding put them back in the public eye.

But who is Abby married to? Keep scrolling for everything to know about her husband:

Bowling Served in the U.S. Army

A U.S. Army spokeswoman told TMZ in April 2024 that Bowling was a healthcare specialist for the army from February 2010 to February 2014. He was deployed three times and stationed in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan.

Bowling Is a Decorated Army Veteran

The TMZ report also revealed that Bowling received various medals throughout his time in the army, including Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal and others.

Bowling Is a Father

Bowling’s daughter, Isabella, was an integral part of his wedding to Abby. However, years after he and Abby tied the knot, he was hit with a paternity suit by his ex-wife, Annica Bowling, filed in October 2023.

The exes welcomed Isabella during their nine-year marriage before splitting in April 2019 and sharing joint custody of their child, Us Weekly confirmed in April 2024. Annica welcomed a second child in 2020, which appears to be the child in question in the suit, but she was not named in the suit as she is a minor.

Annica’s suit requests that Bowling and another man, Gavin Vatnsdal, submit their DNA for a paternity test. Us confirmed that there was a “genetic test report” and “confidential information form” filed in March 2024, but the results have not been released.