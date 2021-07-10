Constance Zimmer: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Constance Zimmer has been acting since 1993, landing her first leading TV role nearly 10 years later as Penny Barnes Barrington on Good Morning, Miami. Her TV career has since skyrocketed with roles on Joan of Arcadia, In Justice, Boston Legal, Entourage and House of Cards.

The Washington native gained even more fame after she played Quinn King in UnREAL from 2015 to 2018. She was also voicing multiple characters on Transformers: Robots in Disguise while filming the Lifetime series. Zimmer’s ability to morph from one character to another was even more apparent when she portrayed Claudia Nicolo on Shameless and Robin Larkin on Condor in the same year. She has been on Good Trouble since its February 2021 premiere.

While Zimmer’s life on screen has been documented for nearly three decades there are still a lot things fans don’t know about the actress. The Emmy nominee opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about herself — including how she got her iconic voice. Read on to learn more about Zimmer!

1. My favorite thing to make is bread from scratch. It’s a 12-hour process!

2. I’m an organizing freak. There isn’t a drawer or closet that I can’t organize into perfection.

3. One of my favorite organizing hacks is to put wooden clothespins on folded jeans with their size and style written in Sharpie, so you don’t have to pull them down to know.

4. I’ve never not had a pet.

5. I’ve replaced alcohol (for the most part) with a THC drink called Calexo and I’ve never felt better.

6. My favorite book is A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole.

7. I’m obsessed with candy, but I eat healthy, so I’ve had to find alternatives. I’ll take these keto cookie-dough protein bars by Bhu Foods, freeze them and that’s my (not so) guilty pleasure.

8. The first time I ever lived alone I was 33.

9. I was in the first junior high school breakdancing class in Orange County in 1986.

10. I only had one line in my first TV movie [The Day My Parents Ran Away] and I was cut out, but you can still hear my voice saying the line.

11. In the ‘90s, I was the daughter (in full prosthetics) in the Duracell commercials with the plastic family, “The Puttermans.”

12. My first job was at 16 as a barista at an espresso bar located inside a liquor store.

13. I was an extra in the Pepsi commercial when Michael Jackson’s hair caught on fire.

14. I was the most starstruck when I met Audrey Hepburn and had a beautiful conversation with her.

15. My favorite movie is Harold and Maude.

16. I look for heart-shaped rocks or shells on every beach I visit and have accrued quite a collection.

17. One of my favorite mementos is this four-leaf clover my grandmother found in Germany over 40 years ago that’s taped to a piece of paper. I carry it in my wallet.

18. My favorite thing I have from one of my shows is a pair of Louboutin shoes I wore as Quinn on UnREAL.

19. I’m in the pilot episode of Felicity credited as “girl in glasses.”

20. I need to have some kind of chocolate every day. I’ve been known to eat chocolate drizzled popcorn for breakfast. (Safe + Fair makes my fav!)

21. My first car was a red BMW with the license plate “CONZI.”

22. I do a pretty good impression of Christopher Walken, but only from the kitchen scene in At Close Range.

23. I speak fluent German.

24. I was a gymnast training for the Olympic tryouts when I was in 4th grade, and I can still do a pretty mean back handspring.

25, I have nodules in my throat from screaming as a cheerleader in high school. That’s why my voice sounds like it does!