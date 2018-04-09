The women are in charge on season 6 of House of Cards! Constance Zimmer, who hasn’t appeared since season 4, is returning as Janine Skorsky, and all bets are off the table.

“I’m so happy to be back. To bring this character back into the story … I don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Zimmer, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 30th anniversary gala for My Friend’s Place on Friday, April 7, in Los Angeles.

Season 6 is set to be the last of the Netflix drama, this time being led by Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. The show’s production briefly halted in October following sexual misconduct allegations made against Kevin Spacey. In November, Netflix severed all ties with the 58-year-old star. Spacey has denied all claims and was last seen spending time in a sex rehab.

The first teaser for the new season debuted during the Oscars, showing Claire in the Oval Office, announcing, “We’re just getting started.”

Zimmer, who also leads the female-empowering drama UnREAL, told Us she was thrilled to have Wright as the new leader on set of this season. “Having Robin in charge is the greatest thing in the world,” she said of the 52-year-old actress. “She is fantastic!”

Zimmer’s not the only familiar face returning for the final season. As previously reported, Michael Kelly will return as Doug, Jayne Atkinson will reprise her role as Catherine, Boris McGiver‘s Tom will return, Derek Cecil will return as Seth, Patricia Clarkson will reprise Jane and Campbell Scott will return as Mark. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will also join the cast, playing siblings.

Seasons 1 through 5 of House of Cards are currently streaming on Netflix.

