House of Cards is back to business as usual. Production on the sixth and final season resumed on Wednesday, January 31, after being shut down in October following allegations of sexual assault made against Kevin Spacey. Netflix severed all ties with Spacey and announced that season 7 will focus on Robin Wright.

Actress Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear have joined the cast for the final season, and TVLine revealed they will be playing siblings. Additionally, many familiar faces are set to return: Michael Kelly as Doug, Jayne Atkinson as Catherine, Boris McGiver as Tom, Derek Cecil as Seth, Patricia Clarkson as Jane and Campbell Scott as Mark. One of the most exciting returning guest stars is UnREAL’s Constance Zimmer as Janine, who hasn’t been on the show since season 4.

The final season, consisting of eight episodes, will “bring closure of the show for fans,” Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos previously told Deadline.

Spacey, 58, was dropped from the drama following the initial allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp, claiming Spacey came on to him when he was 14. Spacey was then accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former House of Cards employees.

Following Rapp’s allegations, Spacey took Twitter to state he did “not remember the encounter,” but apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He then revealed, in the same statement, that he was gay. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man,” he added. Many criticized the star for coming out in the same breath as apologizing.

The actor has denied all accusations and as of November, was seeking treatment at The Meadows, a sex rehab in Arizona.

