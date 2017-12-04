House of Cards will continue … without President Frank Underwood. Us Weekly can confirm that the show will pick up production in 2018, with Robin Wright as the lead. The sixth and final season will be eight episodes. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Deadline that season six will “bring closure of the show for fans.”

Production was shut down in October following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the show’s lead, Kevin Spacey. “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly on November 3. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

Actor Anthony Rapp made the initial allegations in an October 29 Buzzfeed interview, claiming the star came on to him in 1986 when Rapp was only 14. Spacey, now 58, was then accused of sexual misconduct by eight current and former House of Cards employees saying that the actor made the show’s set a “toxic” work environment.

A former production assistant told CNN that he was sexually assaulted by the American Beauty actor when he allegedly put his hands down the man’s pants. A crew member also claimed to harassed and touched inappropriately, while a former camera assistant claimed that everyone knew about the actions but he never faced the consequences.

Spacey is currently seeking treatment at The Meadows, a sex rehab in Arizona.

